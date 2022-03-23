Last updated on .From the section Football

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Russia's interest in hosting the European Championships is "beyond satire" and "beyond comprehension".

Uefa confirmed interest in hosting 2028 from the UK and Ireland, Russia and Turkey, while Russia, Turkey and Italy stated interest in the 2032 edition.

Russian clubs and national teams are suspended by Fifa and Uefa because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"I can't believe it's really a runner," Johnson said of Russia's interest.

He told LBC Radio: "All I can say is it is beyond satire that any football organisation... would want to give Russia, in the present circumstances, the right to host a tournament. It seems beyond comprehension."

Speaking to Sky News Johnson said he "can't believe anybody would seriously consider their suggestion".

Uefa - European football's governing body - confirmed the nations to have met its 17:00 GMT deadline for declarations of interest on Wednesday.

Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by Fifa - world football's governing body - and Uefa, pending the outcome of an appeal by the Football Union of Russia to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A Uefa spokesperson said although Russia is banned from competition, its Football Russian Union is not suspended. The show of interest in staging the European Championships will be discussed at a scheduled Uefa meeting on 7 April, while further extraordinary meetings could also be held.