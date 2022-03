Last updated on .From the section International

Japan have qualified for the World Cup for the seventh successive time

Japan booked their place at this year's Word Cup in Qatar with a dramatic victory against Australia that also confirmed Saudi Arabia's qualification for the tournament.

Two late goals from substitute Kaoru Mitoma in Sydney sealed Japan's place in Qatar with a game to spare.

Victory lifted Japan top of Group B of Asian qualifying, above Saudi Arabia who are four points clear of Australia.

Australia now face a play-off campaign to reach a fifth successive World Cup.

