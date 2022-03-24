Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Lee Camp has won promotions at club level with Queens Park Rangers and AFC Bournemouth

Wrexham have signed former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Lee Camp on a short-term deal.

The 37-year-old has joined the National League side following the injury to first-choice goalkeeper Rob Lainton which ruled him out for the season.

Camp most recently played for Swindon Town, in the 2020-21 campaign, and has previously played for AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Norwich.

"I'm thankful and grateful for the opportunity," said Camp.

"I've kept myself in shape and I feel within a couple of days I'll be sharp and ready to contribute.

"You can get to a stage in your career where you just sort of plod along but I've never been that person.

"I've always wanted to be involved in stuff, add value and contribute, and be a part of something."

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "I'm delighted to welcome Lee to the Club.

"He's a keeper Lee Butler and I have known well over the years and he'll be a strong addition to the squad going forward."