Filip Uremovic (left) has six caps for Croatia

Sheffield United have signed defender Filip Uremovic on a deal to the end of the season, after his contract with Russian side Rubin Kazan was suspended.

The conflict with Ukraine has impacted Russia-based players and the Blades have subsequently brought the Croatia international into their squad.

Uremovic, 25, had played 21 games this term, and also captained the team.

"Filip is someone our recruitment team know all about," Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said.

"They've watched him since he played for Croatia Under-21s, but financially he's always been out of the club's reach.

"Unfortunately, because of the terrible situation between Ukraine and Russia, players have had contracts suspended and after someone contacted me about him, we spoke and thankfully he sees this as a great place to come and play in the short-term."

Heckingbottom's side are currently struggling with injuries in defensive areas, with Jack O'Connell, Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Enda Stevens and George Baldock ruled out on different timescales.

The Blades are fifth in the Championship with eight games left to play, currently in a play-off spot.

