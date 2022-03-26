Saturday's League Two reports
Last updated on .From the section Football
Bradford City v Newport County
Match report to follow.
Carlisle United v Bristol Rovers
Match report to follow.
Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
Crawley Town v Rochdale
Match report to follow.
Exeter City v Stevenage
Match report to follow.
Leyton Orient v Barrow
Match report to follow.
Northampton Town v Hartlepool United
Match report to follow.
Oldham Athletic v Mansfield Town
Match report to follow.
Port Vale v Sutton United
Match report to follow.
Salford City v Walsall
Match report to follow.
Scunthorpe United v Harrogate Town
Match report to follow.