Alan Maybury has coached with Hibernian, Falkirk, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock

Former Republic of Ireland defender Alan Maybury has been appointed interim Edinburgh City manager until the end of the season.

The 43-year-old takes over at the Scottish League 2 promotion hopefuls after the sacking of fellow former Hearts full-back Gary Naysmith.

Maybury most recently joined the Kilmarnock coaching staff in June.

He says he wants to continue on the "good work" done at City previously and "improve on it".

Maybury, who also played for Leeds United, Leicester City, Aberdeen, Colchester United, St Johnstone and Hibernian, takes over a side sitting fourth in Scotland's fourth tier, seven points adrift of Forfar Athletic and two ahead of Stenhousemuir in the battle for a promotion play-off spot.

City, who have finished second in consecutive seasons, lost 2-1 at home to Stranraer on Friday in their first game since Naysmith's departure - ending a run of four games unbeaten.

Maybury ended his playing career with Falkirk in 2015, after which he had coaching roles with the Bairns, Hibs and St Johnstone.