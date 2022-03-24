Last updated on .From the section Reading

Terell Thomas made 19 appearances for Crewe before leaving in January

Reading have signed central defender Terell Thomas on a free transfer until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old had been a free agent since leaving Crewe at the end of January and had been training with the Royals, making two appearances for the club's under-23 side.

He has previously had spells at AFC Wimbledon, Sutton, Wigan and Woking.

He joins a Reading side who are five points and one place above the Championship relegation zone.

"Terell has been training well with our first team and has been professional and patient in his attitude and application on the training pitch, and adding him to our first-team group will bring competition for places at the back," Reading chief executive Dayong Pang told the club website.

