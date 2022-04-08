Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Is Kevin de Bruyne the best player from the two teams? Who's the best manager? Would you choose Liverpool or Manchester City's full-backs?

Manchester City play Liverpool on Sunday in a game which could go a long way to deciding who wins the Premier League title.

Both teams are still in the hunt for multiple trophies and meet again in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 16 April.

But who will win at Etihad Stadium this weekend? Who has the better players and manager? And how well do you know the clubs?

Here's chief football writer Phil McNulty's assessment - then have your say on both teams underneath.

'In each area, the match-ups create a debate'

Chief football writer Phil McNulty

Manchester City and Liverpool's meeting is understandably being billed as a Premier League title decider.

And such is the quality and equal stature of current leaders City and Liverpool that no-one could seriously predict the outcome with confidence.

In each area, the match-ups create a debate as to who is best and where the key battles will be won.

Manchester City fans would not swap manager Pep Guardiola for Jurgen Klopp after all his successes, while Liverpool supporters bow to no-one in their belief the German is the ultimate leader and the world's best coach after he brought the Champions League back to Anfield followed by a first title in 30 years.

Liverpool have an embarrassment of riches in attack with world-class players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while City might argue they boast the better creators from deep in Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and the peerless Kevin de Bruyne, meaning they often work without a recognised striker.

And what about at full-back? Do City's pair of Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo trump Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson?

The Premier League title's destination, and these arguments, may not be answered on Sunday - but what can be unanimously agreed upon is that two of the modern era's greatest teams have provided yet another top-flight thrill ride that could go down to the final day once again.

Rank these six players

Top City and Liverpool players Rank these six City and Liverpool players First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Confirm selection

Whose full-backs would you choose?

Can you remember players to feature most for both teams?

Can you name the players to make 50+ PL appearances for Man City and Liverpool? How to play Score: 0 / 5 02:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 5 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Answers Give up!

And finally