James Belshaw: Bristol Rovers goalkeeper signs new deal until end of 2023-24

Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

James Belshaw has made 39 appearances for Bristol Rovers so far this season
James Belshaw has made 39 appearances for Bristol Rovers so far this season

Bristol Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 31-year-old joined from Harrogate in July and has kept 10 clean sheets in his past 15 games for the Gas.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal with the club," he told the club's official website.

"I'm especially pleased to now be able to move my family down here in the summer."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC