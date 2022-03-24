Italy v North Macedonia

First Half ends, Italy 0, North Macedonia 0.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 16Florenzi
- 19Mancini
- 23Bastoni
- 13Emerson
- 18Barella
- 8Jorginho
- 6Verratti
- 11Berardi
- 17Immobile
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 4Tonali
- 5Cristante
- 7Pellegrini
- 9dos Santos Galvão
- 12Pessina
- 14Cragno
- 15Acerbi
- 20Politano
- 22Raspadori
North Macedonia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Dimitrievski
- 13Ristovski
- 14Velkovski
- 6Musliu
- 8Alioski
- 5Ademi
- 11Churlinov
- 16Nikolov
- 10Bardhi
- 9Trajkovski
- 19Ristovski
Substitutes
- 2Todoroski
- 3Askovski
- 4Ristevski
- 7Babunski
- 12Naumovski
- 15Serafimov
- 17Ethemi
- 18Babunski
- 20Spirovski
- 21Atanasov
- 22Shishkovski
- 23Miovski
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Jorginho (Italy).
Post update
Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Post update
Foul by Emerson (Italy).
Post update
Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Boban Nikolov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson.
Post update
Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorginho.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Arijan Ademi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson.
Post update
Foul by Lorenzo Insigne (Italy).
Post update
Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Stefan Ristovski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Darko Velkovski.