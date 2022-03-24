World Cup Qualifying - European - Path A
ItalyItaly0North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia0

Italy v North Macedonia

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 16Florenzi
  • 19Mancini
  • 23Bastoni
  • 13Emerson
  • 18Barella
  • 8Jorginho
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Berardi
  • 17Immobile
  • 10Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Tonali
  • 5Cristante
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9dos Santos Galvão
  • 12Pessina
  • 14Cragno
  • 15Acerbi
  • 20Politano
  • 22Raspadori

North Macedonia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 13Ristovski
  • 14Velkovski
  • 6Musliu
  • 8Alioski
  • 5Ademi
  • 11Churlinov
  • 16Nikolov
  • 10Bardhi
  • 9Trajkovski
  • 19Ristovski

Substitutes

  • 2Todoroski
  • 3Askovski
  • 4Ristevski
  • 7Babunski
  • 12Naumovski
  • 15Serafimov
  • 17Ethemi
  • 18Babunski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 21Atanasov
  • 22Shishkovski
  • 23Miovski
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home16
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Italy 0, North Macedonia 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Italy).

  3. Post update

    Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (Italy).

  7. Post update

    Aleksandar Trajkovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Boban Nikolov.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson.

  10. Post update

    Jorginho (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorginho.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Arijan Ademi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emerson.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Insigne (Italy).

  17. Post update

    Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Stefan Ristovski.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Darko Velkovski.

