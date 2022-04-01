Last updated on .From the section World Cup

England could face Wales or Scotland at a World Cup finals for the first time

One of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will go into Group B after the remaining European play-off path is completed.

Iran and the USA have also been drawn in England's group.

The World Cup takes place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the tournament's opening game.

England's first fixture, taking place on the same day, sees them take on Iran. The two sides have never met in a senior men's competitive international.

Reigning champions France are in Group D while Brazil, who returned to number one in the Fifa world rankings on 31 March, are in Group G.

Wales, seeking to reach their first World Cup since 1958, will have to overcome the winners of Scotland and Ukraine in the play-off final in June.

However, that semi-final - which had been scheduled to take place on 24 March at Hampden - was postponed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

When do England play?

After playing Iran on 21 November, England play the USA on 25 November before finishing their Group B campaign on 29 November against one of Scotland, Wales or Ukraine.

The winner of the remaining European play-off will open their World Cup campaign against the USA on the first day of the tournament.

Should Scotland progress they will play England at a World Cup finals for the first time. The two sides met at last summer's Euro 2020 tournament with the game ending goalless.

Wales and England have never met at a World Cup finals either. England won 2-1 when the sides met in the group stage at Euro 2016.

What else stands out?

Group E sees former world champions Spain and Germany drawn together. They will meet in their second group game on 27 November.

Belgium are in Group F alongside 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are in Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea, while Lionel Messi and Argentina are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

'England can have no complaints'

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty

England will understandably make all the right noises about just how difficult their World Cup group in Qatar will be, but no-one can deny it could have been a lot more difficult for Gareth Southgate's side.

For all the difficulties and unpredictability of the World Cup, as demonstrated frequently over the years, England will have no complaints whatsoever, given what they could have been presented with.

The United States will call on history - they beat England in the 1950 World Cup and drew in South Africa in 2010 - but reality insists they will be huge underdogs, even if they have a very respectable Fifa ranking of 15th.

England open against Iran and face what might well be their toughest challenge in the final game when they will meet either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

Each of those potential fixtures will have its own emotional currency, as demonstrated by passionate, tightly contested games with Wales and Scotland at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 respectively. England only saw off Wales with a last-minute winner from Daniel Sturridge in France, while the improving Scots got a fully deserved draw at Wembley last summer.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will have support from around the globe, as well as talent in their side - but make no mistake England will be quietly satisfied with what the draw has thrown their way, in the group stage at least.