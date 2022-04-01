Close menu

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: England could face Scotland or Wales in group stage

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Raheem Sterling, Gareth Bale, Andy Roberston
England could face Wales or Scotland at a World Cup finals for the first time

England could face Scotland or Wales at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 after the draw for the tournament's finals was made on Friday.

One of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will go into Group B after the remaining European play-off path is completed.

Iran and the USA have also been drawn in England's group.

The World Cup takes place between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the tournament's opening game.

England's first fixture, taking place on the same day, sees them take on Iran. The two sides have never met in a senior men's competitive international.

Reigning champions France are in Group D while Brazil, who returned to number one in the Fifa world rankings on 31 March, are in Group G.

Wales, seeking to reach their first World Cup since 1958, will have to overcome the winners of Scotland and Ukraine in the play-off final in June.

However, that semi-final - which had been scheduled to take place on 24 March at Hampden - was postponed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
  • Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
  • Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
  • Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia
  • Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
  • Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
  • Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
  • Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

When do England play?

After playing Iran on 21 November, England play the USA on 25 November before finishing their Group B campaign on 29 November against one of Scotland, Wales or Ukraine.

The winner of the remaining European play-off will open their World Cup campaign against the USA on the first day of the tournament.

Should Scotland progress they will play England at a World Cup finals for the first time. The two sides met at last summer's Euro 2020 tournament with the game ending goalless.

Wales and England have never met at a World Cup finals either. England won 2-1 when the sides met in the group stage at Euro 2016.

What else stands out?

Group E sees former world champions Spain and Germany drawn together. They will meet in their second group game on 27 November.

Belgium are in Group F alongside 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are in Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea, while Lionel Messi and Argentina are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

'England can have no complaints'

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty

England will understandably make all the right noises about just how difficult their World Cup group in Qatar will be, but no-one can deny it could have been a lot more difficult for Gareth Southgate's side.

For all the difficulties and unpredictability of the World Cup, as demonstrated frequently over the years, England will have no complaints whatsoever, given what they could have been presented with.

The United States will call on history - they beat England in the 1950 World Cup and drew in South Africa in 2010 - but reality insists they will be huge underdogs, even if they have a very respectable Fifa ranking of 15th.

England open against Iran and face what might well be their toughest challenge in the final game when they will meet either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

Each of those potential fixtures will have its own emotional currency, as demonstrated by passionate, tightly contested games with Wales and Scotland at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 respectively. England only saw off Wales with a last-minute winner from Daniel Sturridge in France, while the improving Scots got a fully deserved draw at Wembley last summer.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will have support from around the globe, as well as talent in their side - but make no mistake England will be quietly satisfied with what the draw has thrown their way, in the group stage at least.

Comments

Join the conversation

323 comments

  • Comment posted by Shupi, today at 18:46

    Cafu, Lothar Matthaus, Didier Deschamps. And Jermaine Jenas. So many footballing giants assembled together.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 18:48

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Cafu looked like he could still play at the top level - legend !!

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 18:47

    Everyone going on about England v Scotland/Wales/Ukraine, but Iran v USA is the BIG one.

    • Reply posted by T8-eh-T8, today at 18:51

      T8-eh-T8 replied:
      I know - that's what leapt out at me. I wonder where the ref will come from? 😲

  • Comment posted by Shak, today at 18:46

    Why not just put all the balls in one pot and draw them out instead of manufacturing games?

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 18:55

      cjb replied:
      Because that would prevent engurland getting their usual easy draw.

      Magyars the weakest team in pot 2 and weakest in pot 3.

      Problem, as usual starts in the knock out stage, by when, their tabloid press has whipped them up as world beaters

      For all to predictable grubbing.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 18:46

    I would rather face Ukraine despite the whole world supporting them. Sorry, it would be too much to see us struggle against Wales or Scotland, who always raise their game against England.

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 18:49

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Agreed, although playing them last would I think be advantageous as they would have to concentrate on their first two games and making sure they’re not out of it by the time they face England

  • Comment posted by U17737637, today at 18:44

    Easy group!
    Gareth Southgate's time as England manager can be summed up with the saying 'better to be lucky than good'

    • Reply posted by snoop, today at 18:56

      snoop replied:
      The Gods of Football love England.

  • Comment posted by Theme from Gutbuster, today at 18:55

    Totally manipulated draw, the Qatar world cup continues to stink the place up

    • Reply posted by Mushroom, today at 18:59

      Mushroom replied:
      Can't say I'm that keen about this particular World Cup, likely acquired for Qatar by corrupt means; a country with no football tradition, but with some dodgy 'traditions' of their own; and throwing a spanner in the middle of the football season.
      A Manager there because his face fits & luck! England taking a knee, because apparently we're a systemically racist country & then play boring football.

  • Comment posted by _-_, today at 18:52

    The Group of Death will be the place they execute the gay fans.

    • Reply posted by rioja_reserve, today at 18:58

      rioja_reserve replied:
      That would be the group where one team sneaks in through the back door..

  • Comment posted by _-_, today at 18:48

    Is it time to dust off the old favourite?

    What do you call a Scot who makes it to the Group Stage of the World Cup?

    .......Ref

    • Reply posted by Fraziel, today at 18:53

      Fraziel replied:
      West do you call the England team? Biggest under achievers in world football. Perpetual failure despite consistently easy draws

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 18:46

    Here's a good idea to drag out the draw. Seed the top seven teams plus the hosts, put each one in a group from A to H in the order they come out and then get someone to draw the red ball out of each pot to confirm it. FFS.

  • Comment posted by phil, today at 18:54

    I don’t think I can afford turn the tele on to watch it!!

  • Comment posted by Gary , today at 18:53

    We've got a few groups of boredom. Qatar v Ecuador to open the tournament ? Hope bargain hunt is on the other channel.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:04

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      More the reason to go out and Christmas shop during those times.

  • Comment posted by Captain Whacky, today at 18:44

    If carlsberg did world cup draws......

  • Comment posted by Trevor Lee, today at 18:49

    Scotland and potentially Wales find themselves with the unenviable task of having to knockout the one country everyone would like to see at the World Cup given what is happening to them right now. Perhaps England should step aside and offer Ukraine their place?

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:59

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Why don't all 32 nations step aside and just award Ukraine the cup, saves everybody a trip to Qatar too.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:45

    WHAT??? No group of death? Is football going soft.

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 18:51

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Group G looks pretty ominous

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:44

    Oh nice! Great draw for England, if they fail to move onto the last 16, they will only have themselves to blame.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 19:01

      RR replied:
      Don't sleep on Iran
      They did alright against Spain and Portugal in 2018

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 18:43

    Knew, even before the draw started that England would end up facing Wales or Scotland, if one of them qualify, as it always seems that whether it is the world cup or the Euros there is always another home nation in England’s group.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:05

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Just asking, if England beat the odds and do win it all, will the parade be on Christmas day?

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 19:02

    Group E, F and H look very tasty groups.

    Martin Keown on talk sport today saying Italy as European Champions should qualify for the World Cup Automatically.

    What a load of rubbish they need to be good enough to qualify like everyone else .

    I fancy an outsider to win this world Cup

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 19:06

      twinprime replied:
      Is that outsider England by any chance?

  • Comment posted by COYR, today at 18:54

    Like most competitions these days unfortunately it doesn’t get exciting until the knock out stages when all the teams who in previous years would never have qualified in the first place get knocked out. pretty uninspiring group games. Qatar v Ecuador anyone?

  • Comment posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 18:51

    This will probably be the first World Cup (in my life time obviously) where I won't bother with the opening game.

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 19:00

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      I think there may be a fair few who won't bother with any of it.

  • Comment posted by alyosha, today at 18:49

    Yes very nice draw and all that. Will there be a minutes silence before each game to remember construction workers who died?

    • Reply posted by amor fati, today at 19:04

      amor fati replied:
      No

