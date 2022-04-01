Hull City v Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Ingram
- 5Jones
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 16Longman
- 6Smallwood
- 27Slater
- 21Fleming
- 10Honeyman
- 11Lewis-Potter
- 9EavesBooked at 11mins
Substitutes
- 3Elder
- 8Docherty
- 13Baxter
- 20Sayyadmanesh
- 22Smith
- 23Huddlestone
- 24Bernard
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 32Lees
- 26Colwill
- 3Toffolo
- 19Holmes
- 37Russell
- 8O'Brien
- 16Thomas
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
Substitutes
- 2Ávila
- 4Pearson
- 15High
- 18Blackman
- 22Campbell
- 24Sinani
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Alfie Jones.
Attempt saved. Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sorba Thomas.
Attempt missed. Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Alfie Jones (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Fleming.
Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Foul by Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town).
Richard Smallwood (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tom Eaves (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Levi Colwill (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Attempt saved. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).
Post update
Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Regan Slater.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jonathan Russell.
Match report to follow.