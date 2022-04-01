Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

Birmingham City Women v Everton Women

Birmingham City Women v Everton Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 32Cowie
  • 17Quinn
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 14Finn
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 12SmithBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 6Simkin
  • 11Pennock
  • 27Jenner
  • 37Reynolds
  • 38Wildgoose
  • 40Cole

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1MacIver
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 3Turner
  • 21Maier
  • 22Galli
  • 8ChristiansenBooked at 41mins
  • 11EmslieSubstituted forBennisonat 45'minutes
  • 17Graham
  • 9Duggan
  • 7Dali

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 18Brosnan
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 31Weir
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Claire Emslie.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.

  4. Post update

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).

  12. Booking

    Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).

  15. Booking

    Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

  17. Post update

    Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Graham.

  19. Post update

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1713224774041
2Arsenal Women17124145103540
3Man Utd Women18105339182135
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women188192026-625
7West Ham Women186662125-424
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1840141443-2912
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

