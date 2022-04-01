Birmingham City Women v Everton Women

Second Half begins Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 32Cowie
- 17Quinn
- 10Murray
- 7Sarri
- 14Finn
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 12SmithBooked at 42mins
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 6Simkin
- 11Pennock
- 27Jenner
- 37Reynolds
- 38Wildgoose
- 40Cole
Everton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1MacIver
- 5Björn
- 20Finnigan
- 3Turner
- 21Maier
- 22Galli
- 8ChristiansenBooked at 41mins
- 11EmslieSubstituted forBennisonat 45'minutes
- 17Graham
- 9Duggan
- 7Dali
Substitutes
- 10Magill
- 18Brosnan
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 31Weir
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Claire Emslie.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Everton Women 0.
Post update
Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nathalie Björn (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.
Post update
Attempt saved. Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucy Graham.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Booking
Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Libby Smith (Birmingham City Women).
Booking
Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).
Post update
Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Graham.
Post update
Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).