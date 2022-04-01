Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton1KilmarnockKilmarnock1

Greenock Morton v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 5McEntee
  • 47Lithgow
  • 4McLean
  • 12Brandon
  • 8Blues
  • 27Wilson
  • 3Strapp
  • 9MuirheadSubstituted forOliverat 69'minutes
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14ReillySubstituted forKingat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ledger
  • 6Jacobs
  • 7Oliver
  • 10Lyon
  • 15Russell
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 25King

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 14Sanders
  • 55Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 15MurraySubstituted forGlassat 87'minutes
  • 8Alston
  • 4McGinnSubstituted forBurkeat 84'minutes
  • 17Lyons
  • 18WatersBooked at 17mins
  • 9Shaw
  • 28Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 2Hodson
  • 5Murray
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 16Glass
  • 20Campbell
  • 23Burrell
  • 24McGowan
  • 29Burke
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
2,650

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morton 1, Kilmarnock 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morton 1, Kilmarnock 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Declan Glass (Kilmarnock).

  4. Post update

    Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Burke.

  6. Post update

    Declan Glass (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Iain Wilson (Morton).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Declan Glass replaces Fraser Murray.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex King (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

  11. Post update

    Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Alex King replaces Gavin Reilly.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke replaces Stephen McGinn.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

  17. Post update

    Brian McLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).

  19. Post update

    Calum Waters (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Brandon (Morton).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32186844232160
2Arbroath311413444251955
3Inverness CT311310843291449
4Partick Thistle31129104336745
5Raith Rovers31101384040043
6Hamilton32912113746-939
7Morton32813113542-737
8Ayr32810143246-1434
9Dunfermline31514123147-1629
10Queen of Sth3168173045-1526
View full Scottish Championship table

