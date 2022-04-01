Greenock Morton v Kilmarnock

Match ends, Morton 1, Kilmarnock 1.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Hamilton
- 5McEntee
- 47Lithgow
- 4McLean
- 12Brandon
- 8Blues
- 27Wilson
- 3Strapp
- 9MuirheadSubstituted forOliverat 69'minutes
- 11Ugwu
- 14ReillySubstituted forKingat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ledger
- 6Jacobs
- 7Oliver
- 10Lyon
- 15Russell
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 20Bysouth
- 25King
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 14Sanders
- 55Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 15MurraySubstituted forGlassat 87'minutes
- 8Alston
- 4McGinnSubstituted forBurkeat 84'minutes
- 17Lyons
- 18WatersBooked at 17mins
- 9Shaw
- 28Lafferty
Substitutes
- 2Hodson
- 5Murray
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 16Glass
- 20Campbell
- 23Burrell
- 24McGowan
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 2,650
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 1, Kilmarnock 1.
Foul by Declan Glass (Kilmarnock).
Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Burke.
Declan Glass (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Wilson (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Declan Glass replaces Fraser Murray.
Attempt missed. Alex King (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke tries a through ball, but Kyle Lafferty is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Alex King replaces Gavin Reilly.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Chris Burke replaces Stephen McGinn.
Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).
Brian McLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock).
Calum Waters (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Brandon (Morton).