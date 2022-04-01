Ayr United v Hamilton Academical

Match ends, Ayr United 1, Hamilton Academical 1.
Ayr
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1McAdams
- 2Houston
- 4Muirhead
- 5McGintyBooked at 61mins
- 3Reading
- 22McKenzieSubstituted forMoffatat 70'minutes
- 6Murdoch
- 8McInroy
- 10O'ConnorSubstituted forAdeloyeat 45'minutes
- 14Maxwell
- 30BrydenBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 9Adeloye
- 11Kenyon
- 15Baird
- 20Hewitt
- 21Albinson
- 23Fjørtoft
- 25Ecrepont
- 31Smith
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Fulton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 5Easton
- 34O'ReillyBooked at 71mins
- 14Spence
- 24LawsonBooked at 76mins
- 7MacDonaldSubstituted forShielsat 78'minutes
- 19WinterSubstituted forMartinat 64'minutes
- 9RyanBooked at 90mins
- 20MoyoBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 8Martin
- 11Smith
- 15Hughes
- 16Mullin
- 18Mimnaugh
- 27Shiels
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 1,618
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Hamilton Academical 1.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Hamilton Academical 1. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Patrick Reading (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
James Maxwell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Spence (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Tomi Adeloye (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Matthew Shiels replaces Kieran MacDonald because of an injury.
Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
James Maxwell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical).
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).
Sean McGinty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).
Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.