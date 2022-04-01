Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United1HamiltonHamilton Academical1

Ayr United v Hamilton Academical

2022-04-01

Line-ups

Ayr

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5McGintyBooked at 61mins
  • 3Reading
  • 22McKenzieSubstituted forMoffatat 70'minutes
  • 6Murdoch
  • 8McInroy
  • 10O'ConnorSubstituted forAdeloyeat 45'minutes
  • 14Maxwell
  • 30BrydenBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 9Adeloye
  • 11Kenyon
  • 15Baird
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21Albinson
  • 23Fjørtoft
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 31Smith

Hamilton

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 5Easton
  • 34O'ReillyBooked at 71mins
  • 14Spence
  • 24LawsonBooked at 76mins
  • 7MacDonaldSubstituted forShielsat 78'minutes
  • 19WinterSubstituted forMartinat 64'minutes
  • 9RyanBooked at 90mins
  • 20MoyoBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 8Martin
  • 11Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Mullin
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 27Shiels
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
1,618

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ayr United 1, Hamilton Academical 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Hamilton Academical 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Ayr United 1, Hamilton Academical 1. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Reading (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).

  8. Post update

    James Maxwell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Spence (Hamilton Academical).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomi Adeloye (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Matthew Shiels replaces Kieran MacDonald because of an injury.

  13. Booking

    Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    James Maxwell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical).

  16. Post update

    Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).

  18. Post update

    Sean McGinty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).

  20. Booking

    Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32186844232160
2Arbroath311413444251955
3Inverness CT311310843291449
4Partick Thistle31129104336745
5Raith Rovers31101384040043
6Hamilton32912113746-939
7Morton32813113542-737
8Ayr32810143246-1434
9Dunfermline31514123147-1629
10Queen of Sth3168173045-1526
View full Scottish Championship table

