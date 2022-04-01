Close menu
Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1

Edinburgh City v Kelty Hearts

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Schwake
  • 15Logan
  • 4Hamilton
  • 3McIntyre
  • 22Brian
  • 10HandlingSubstituted forBerryat 81'minutes
  • 8Tapping
  • 5StirlingBooked at 51mins
  • 7McDonaldSubstituted forSeeat 61'minutes
  • 19Shanley
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 2Boyle
  • 9See
  • 11Mitchell
  • 12Berry
  • 14Farrell
  • 20Leighfield

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14PhilpBooked at 69mins
  • 6Forster
  • 25O'WareSubstituted forFinlaysonat 55'minutes
  • 16McNab
  • 17Kucheriavyi
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Barjonas
  • 21Biabi
  • 22AgyemanSubstituted forCardleat 67'minutes
  • 11Higginbotham

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 3Peggie
  • 4Hill
  • 7Cardle
  • 8Reilly
  • 15Finlayson
  • 20Donaldson
  • 23Ngwenya
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
487

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Kelty Hearts 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Kelty Hearts 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Daniel Finlayson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Ciaran Brian (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).

  9. Post update

    Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ciaran Brian (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Lucas Berry (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Lucas Berry replaces Daniel Handling.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).

  20. Post update

    Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts32227361253673
2Annan Athletic31175958391956
3Forfar311410749321752
4Edinburgh City32129113943-445
5Stenhousemuir31119114041-142
6Stranraer31108134048-838
7Stirling31106153442-836
8Albion3197153448-1434
9Elgin3189143043-1333
10Cowdenbeath3156202145-2421
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories