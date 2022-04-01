Edinburgh City v Kelty Hearts

Match ends, Edinburgh City 1, Kelty Hearts 1.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Schwake
- 15Logan
- 4Hamilton
- 3McIntyre
- 22Brian
- 10HandlingSubstituted forBerryat 81'minutes
- 8Tapping
- 5StirlingBooked at 51mins
- 7McDonaldSubstituted forSeeat 61'minutes
- 19Shanley
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 2Boyle
- 9See
- 11Mitchell
- 12Berry
- 14Farrell
- 20Leighfield
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jamieson
- 14PhilpBooked at 69mins
- 6Forster
- 25O'WareSubstituted forFinlaysonat 55'minutes
- 16McNab
- 17Kucheriavyi
- 12Tidser
- 10Barjonas
- 21Biabi
- 22AgyemanSubstituted forCardleat 67'minutes
- 11Higginbotham
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 3Peggie
- 4Hill
- 7Cardle
- 8Reilly
- 15Finlayson
- 20Donaldson
- 23Ngwenya
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 487
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Edinburgh City 1, Kelty Hearts 1.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Daniel Finlayson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Ciaran Brian (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Jordon Forster (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ciaran Brian (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Lucas Berry (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Lucas Berry replaces Daniel Handling.
Post update
Attempt missed. Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.