Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Boehly is a part-owner of three Los Angeles sporting franchises, baseball's Dodgers, basketball's Lakers and women's basketball side the Sparks

A consortium involving Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has made the shortlist of bidders to buy Chelsea, a representative of the group has told the BBC.

Around six groups are thought to have lodged a bid for the Premier League club before last Friday's deadline.

The bidders are being whittled down to a shortlist before a preferred bidder is announced.

Yesterday the Saudi Media Group said it had not made the shortlist.

But two frontrunners, the Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs, plus another which includes former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Coe are still awaiting an update on their bids.

US businessman Boehly's bid is part of a consortium that also includes Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

Chelsea have been granted a special licence by the UK government to continue operating after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russian billionaire Abramovich is seeking £3bn for the sale, but the proceeds will go to a charitable foundation or a frozen account with approval from the government.

Any sale must be signed off by the Premier League's owners' and directors' test - known as the 'fit and proper persons test'.

It is understood bids are being assessed on their valuation of the club, their working capital commitment, their source of funds, the speed and certainty with which they can close the transaction and their background in sport.