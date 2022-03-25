Anthony Forde's only goals this season came in a 7-2 win at Gillingham at the end of January

Oxford United winger Anthony Forde has agreed a new contract through to the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old Irishman, who has been at the U's since 2019, also has an option for a further 12 months.

Forde has played 93 times for Oxford and scored four goals since joining in 2019 from Rotherham United.

"We still have a bit of unfinished business, I guess, in trying to win promotion and I want to try and help the team achieve that," Forde said.

"I'd like to have played more games this season, clearly, but it's what we achieve as a group that matters and I am looking forward to being part of the next few weeks and hopefully a successful end to this season."

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson told the club website: "Fordey has been unlucky not to play more this season but we know he is ready and will always do a fantastic job for us.

"You always know he will give his all in every training session and every match. It's great news that he has committed his future to the club."