AC Milan have stepped up their pursuit of Aaron Hickey, the 19-year-old Bologna left-back who made his Scotland debut in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Poland, with current first-team back-up Fode Ballo-Toure likely to leave the Serie A club this summer, according to reports in Italy. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Leeds United continue to be interested in signing English winger Ryan Kent from Rangers, with the 25-year-old having a £20m release clause. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has revealed that the Scottish Premiership leaders were two days away from having to pay much more than the £1.5m fee for his services in January as the 21-year-old's buy-out clause from MK Dons had only two days left to run. (bold.dk) external-link

Celtic have tied down midfielder Daniel Kelly on a professional contract to fend off Arsenal's interest in the 16-year-old. (The National) external-link

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig insists he is ignoring speculation about his future despite the 19-year-old being scouted by Serie A club Sassuolo. (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says the door is still open for Eetu Vertainen, who was sent on loan to Linfield after failing to impress following his summer arrival from Ilves, to make an impression at McDiarmid Park after the 22-year-old striker scored four goals in the Northern Irish side's 5-0 defeat of Dungannon Swifts at the weekend. (The Courier) external-link

Midfielder Andy Irving, who rejected a new deal with Heart of Midlothian last summer to join Turkgucu Munchen, could be looking for a new club this summer after the German third-tier club pulled out of the league following insolvency in January. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Mirren striker Alex Greive found the net twice in New Zealand's 7-1 win over New Caledonia to become the first player with the Paisley club to score an international goal since 'Thor' Beck for Iceland on 10 August 1964. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be an injury doubt for his side's crucial derby with Premiership leaders Celtic after journalist Pipe Sierra claimed the 25-year-old was not being considered for Colombia's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia because of "muscle overload". (The Herald) external-link

Jermain Defoe, the 39-year-old former England striker who announced his retirement on Thursday, says winning the Scottish title with Rangers last season was the highlight of his career. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

A number of Celtic fans have reacted angrily to the news that the club have accepted a small allocation of 700 tickets for next month's title showdown with Rangers at Ibrox. (The Scotsman) external-link