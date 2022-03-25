Last updated on .From the section Football

Non-League Day is a chance for local, community clubs to showcase their matchday experience

Non-League Day returns on Saturday, after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event takes place during an international break, to tempt fans of Premier League and Championship sides to watch their local non-league club.

It was founded in 2010 by James Doe, who hopes supporters will turn out in force with no restrictions in place.

"Social media coverage and activity around Non-League Day is hotter than I think I've seen it this year," he said.

Doe told BBC Three Counties Radio's Non-League Show: "I think the potential this year is really big - there's still maybe a bit of a backlash from the European Super League.

"We've seen over the pandemic that it was almost, in many senses, non-league day every week because all the big clubs were shut to fans and a lot of fans of the big teams did go to see non-league games, even though there were limited capacities."

There were attempts in 2020 and 2021 to stage the event, but changes to the fluid Covid-19 landscape meant there were "a couple of false dawns".

"I took council from various people around the game - supporters, club committee members and much more learned people than myself - as to whether they would actually want a Non-League Day event and the consensus was no, we don't, we think it would be a bit of a risk," Doe said.

"They wanted to wait until a better time and, hopefully, this is that better time."

Clubs from as high as the National League, down to grassroots sides, are offering incentives for people to come along to games on Saturday - with ticket offers and fundraising efforts such as...

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos offering free entry to anyone who donates an item of clothing to those affected by war in Ukraine, or KitAid Africa

Bracknell Town collecting donations for the Ukraine Relief Fund, rather than charging for tickets

Welwyn Garden City offering free admission to celebrate club's centenary

Morpeth Town giving away 300 free tickets to schools

