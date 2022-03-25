Robert Page (centre) won 41 caps for Wales as a centre-back

Men's international friendly: Wales v Czech Republic Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website & app, plus live text commentary online.

Wales are one game away from "living the dream" at the World Cup but remain uncertain about who they will meet in the play-off final and when it will be.

Thursday's win over Austria set up a final against Scotland or Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine led their Scotland semi-final to be postponed, with June a likely alternative, but a new date has not yet been confirmed.

"We've not really thought that far in front at the minute," said Wales manager Robert Page.

"We're just off the back of getting to the final so that's still sinking in.

"There's a lot of dates getting thrown around but nothing's set in stone, nothing's confirmed.

"We know we have some very big [Nations League] fixtures to play in June - we've got Holland home and away, Belgium at home and Poland away, and potentially a World Cup play-off final, so it's a busy month.

"The finer detail about the dates will come over the next few weeks. Until then, we're just going to enjoy getting to the final of the play-offs for the World Cup."

Thursday's stirring 2-1 triumph over Austria means Wales are now just one more victory away from qualifying for a first World Cup since 1958.

Like the play-off semi-final, the World Cup play-off final will be played over one leg with Wales at home at Cardiff City Stadium.

If Wales face Ukraine, Page expects all neutrals to be willing his side to lose.

"Understandably, if Ukraine do well and go through then there's going to be the world supporting them because of the emotion attached to it and rightly so," he said.

"It's appalling what they're having to go through. It's not acceptable whatsoever. Every day you watch the news and it's not right what the Ukrainians are having to go through.

"If they do get to the final, it will be business as usual and we'll be going out to win the game.

"We need to strip the emotions away from that and it is work as usual. And we have a job to do. I completely understand that people will support Ukraine."

The draw for the World Cup will take place in Doha on Friday, 1 April, meaning Wales will know who their group opponents would be in Qatar should they win their play-off final.

"First and foremost I think our full focus is we've given ourselves an unbelievable opportunity to qualify for the World Cup," said Page.

"I don't see the need to go out there [for the draw] at this moment. Let the draw take place and see what the outcome is.

"We're one game away from living the dream, which is getting to a World Cup. We're not going to get carried away with it but to get associated with the draw is really exciting."

Wales' play-off final was originally scheduled for Tuesday, 29 March but, because of the postponement, they will now host the Czech Republic in a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium that evening with proceeds going towards the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.