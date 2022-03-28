Captain Andy Robertson training with the Scotland squad on Monday morning

International friendly: Austria v Scotland Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland

Scotland captain Andy Robertson and striker Lyndon Dykes return for Tuesday's friendly against Austria.

Liverpool full-back Robertson is back after Covid, while QPR's Dykes is available following a hamstring injury.

Head coach Steve Clarke has a full squad to choose from as he prepares to "rotate a little bit more" for the match in Vienna.

Austria manager Franco Foda has announced that he will stand down after the game.

Austria lost out to Wales in Thursday's World Cup semi-final play-off and they finished fourth in the same qualifying group as Scotland.

"It was still rumoured that I might have had the option of extending my contract," said Foda. "But that didn't matter to me anymore, because I took responsibility.

"It was a great honour for me to coach and work with this team. It was four-and-a-half great years. My successor can look forward to a team with impeccable character that is good and has a lot of potential for development."

Pick your Scotland XI



















Select formation Confirm team

On their way to finishing second in Group F, Scotland drew 2-2 with Austria at Hampden and beat the second seeds 1-0 in Vienna thanks to a penalty from Dykes.

Having fielded a familiar side for Thursday's 1-1 draw at home to Poland, Clarke is promising changes.

He said: "Looking at the bigger picture, in terms of fairness to the players in the squad more than anything, this is a game where I'll probably rotate a little bit more than I would for the second game in an international break."

Greg Taylor deputised for Robertson against Poland, while teenager Aaron Hickey made his debut as a second-half replacement for Taylor.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean, who missed the delayed Euro 2020 finals through injury, were also substitutes last week and may start.

Striker Ross Stewart and defender Craig Halkett are waiting for their first caps, along with goalkeepers Zander Clark and Liam Kelly.

"It is somewhere where we have been before," said Clarke. "We know we can go there and perform.

"The Austrians obviously had a big disappointment against Wales. Looking at it, how I would be as a player or manager or coach, I would be looking at the next game to try and get the previous game out of the system. So I expect a really competitive game.

"They will want to win to get back on an even keel. Obviously, it is a game where the manager has announced it will be his last game. So they will want to get on the pitch and do the best for their country, same as our boys."

Match stats

This will be the 14th friendly between Austria and Scotland, with the visitors winning the previous such fixture 1-0 in May 2007. The last time the Scots won consecutive friendlies over the Austrians was in April 1994.

Austria have failed to win any of their past four games against Scotland in all competitions (D2 L2), equalling their longest run without a victory in this fixture which came between October 1979 and April 1997 (D2 L2).

Scotland have won in each of their past two away games against Austria in all competitions, as many as in the previous 10 such games (D3 L5).

Austria have only lost two of their past 10 international home games (W6 D2), although one of those defeats came against Scotland in a World Cup qualifier in September (0-1), with Lyndon Dykes getting the winner after 30 minutes.

Scotland are unbeaten in their past seven internationals (W6 D1), with the 1-1 draw with Poland last time out ending a run of six successive wins - only between October 2019 and November 2020 have the national team enjoyed a longer unbeaten run under Steve Clarke (9 games - W6 D3).

Should Aleksandar Dragovic feature for Austria against Scotland, he will become only the second player for the national team to reach 100 caps, the first being Andres Herzog, who played 103 times between 1988 and 2003.

Since Steve Clarke's tenure as Scotland manager, no player has been involved in more goals than John McGinn (15 - 11 goals, 4 assists), with the Aston Villa midfielder providing the assist for Kieran Tierney's first international goal last time out against Poland, while only Andy Robertson (2326) has played more minutes than him (2322).

Scotland have scored in each of their past seven internationals, they last had a longer run of consecutive games scored in under Gordan Strachan between November 2013 and June 2015 (12 games - W7 D3 L2).