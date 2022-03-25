Last updated on .From the section European Football

Turkey have not qualified for the World Cup finals since 2002, when they finished third

Turkey captain Burak Yilmaz has retired from international football after missing a late penalty in the World Cup play-off defeat by Portugal.

First-half goals from Otavio and Diogo Jota gave Portugal the lead but Turkey's Yilmaz scored with 25 minutes to go to put his team back in the game.

However, the 36-year-old failed to convert from the penalty spot in the 85th minute and the match ended 3-1.

"If I had scored, it would have been difficult for Portugal," he said.

"I missed, but why? I'm in shock as well," he is quoted as telling Turkish media.

"I would like to cut to the point. Today [Thursday] was my last match with the national team. There needs to be a change.

"It is a final decision stripped of emotions, one that is taken rationally. This change needs to happen."

The Lille striker has scored 31 goals in 77 international appearances for Turkey, representing them at Euro 2016 and 2020.

