Linfield and Cliftonville are the currently the top two sides in the Irish Premiership

Cliftonville will host Linfield in the first of three initial post-split Irish Premiership matches to be streamed live by BBC Sport NI on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

The current top two sides will meet at Windsor Park on Saturday 9 April, kicking off at 17:30 BST.

The final Big Two match of the season will be the second BBC streamed game, at Windsor Park on 15 April (kick-off 19:45 BST), with the Blues travelling to Crusaders for the third on 18 April (kick-off 19:45 BST).

The Northern Ireland Football League revealed the post-split fixture schedule for the finale of the Premiership campaign on Friday, with the teams in the top six playing each other once more in Section A and the teams in the bottom six doing likewise in Section B.

Larne are at home to Coleraine in the first match after the split on Friday 8 April with the Glens. currently sitting third, welcoming Crusaders to the Oval the following day.

In Section B, the bottom two face each other that weekend when basement side Warrenpoint Town travel to Portadown on 9 April.

The final day of the Irish Premiership season, on Saturday 30 April, will see holders Linfield entertain Coleraine, the Glens and the Reds meeting at The Oval and Larne travelling to Crusaders.

In the final five rounds of fixtures, the race for a European spot will continue with top-half clubs battling it out for home advantage in May's European play-offs, while Glenavon and Ballymena United are competing in Section B for that seventh place that secures a play-off spot.

At the foot of the table, Warrenpoint will have five games against the teams around them to secure their top-flight safety while Portadown's recent resurgence has increased the pressure on both Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers for the relegation play-off decider against Championship opposition.

Post-split fixtures

Section A

Friday 8 April 2022

Larne v Coleraine

Saturday 9 April 2022

Glentoran v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Linfield

Friday 15 April 2022

Linfield v Glentoran

Saturday 16 April 2022

Cliftonville v Larne

Coleraine v Crusaders

Saturday 19 April

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Linfield

Glentoran v Larne

Saturday 23 April 2022

Coleraine v Glentoran

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Linfield v Larne

Saturday 30 April 2022

Crusaders v Larne

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Linfield v Coleraine

Section B

Saturday 9 April 2022

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Portadown v Warrenpoint Town

Saturday 16 April 2022

Ballymena United v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers

Tuesday 19 April 2022

Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Portadown v Dungannon Swifts

Saturday 23 April 2022

Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers

Glenavon v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town

Saturday 30 April 2022

Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town

Portadown v Carrick Rangers