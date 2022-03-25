Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Lee Collins made 37 appearances for Yeovil after joining the club in 2019 from Forest Green

Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll says Saturday's match against Southend will be a "tough day" as they pay tribute to former captain Lee Collins.

Collins, 32, was found dead on 31 March last year after taking his own life.

His family will be at Huish Park for the National League game and his three daughters will also act as mascots.

"They're very intense moments for me, they are intensified in a way that is beyond words," Sarll, who signed Collins to Yeovil, said.

"It's been a tough, tough year, tough year and I can only imagine what the year's been for the family."

Collins' career spanned 14 years and included spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Port Vale, Barnsley, Northampton Town and Mansfield Town.

He joined Yeovil in the summer of 2019 from Forest Green Rovers.

A coroner ruled he had been "struggling with injuries and personal problems" and had cocaine in his system when he died.

Fans are being encouraged to hold aloft banners before tributes will be paid on the pitch prior to kick-off.

"We just want to show respect and I hope the club, whoever's the manager, the owner, the captain, the players, whoever he is, I hope we show the respect every year as close to his anniversary as possible and we do the right thing as human beings, and a damn good football club," Sarll added.

"I think it will be a tough day tomorrow."