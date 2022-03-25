Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County have been deducted 21 points this season for entering administration and breaches of EFL financial regulations

Derby County's administrators will spend the weekend assessing all offers before being in a position to name a preferred bidder.

The deadline for bids to be formally submitted to buy the Championship club is on Friday.

Derby have been in administration since September and the process to buy the club has become protracted.

The Rams are bottom of the table and eight points adrift of safety with seven games to play.

Joint administrators Quantuma issued a statement on Friday saying they will "assess the merits of all bids received over the weekend of 26-27 March and identify their preferred bidder".

"This will be the bid which we feel best secures the long-term future of the club," it added.

"Early next week, the joint administrators will commence discussions with the EFL.

"Further to their approval to proceed, we will then be in a position to publicly name the preferred bidder".

Earlier this month, Quantuma ended talks with the Binnie family, a long-term interested party, after deciding their latest £30m offer was too low.