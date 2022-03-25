Last updated on .From the section Football

Anthony Gordon scored England's fourth goal at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium

Anthony Gordon scored a sensational volley as England maintained their unbeaten record in qualifying for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship with a routine victory over Andorra.

Everton midfielder Gordon superbly struck England's fourth goal from Valentino Livramento's deep cross.

Folarin Balogun had flicked in the opening goal after just six minutes.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey scored from distance and Morgan Gibbs-White tapped in for their first under-21 goals.

Albert Rosas scored a superb consolation at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium for winless Andorra's first goal in qualifying.

He nicked the ball off Livramento and ran clear from the halfway line, before cutting past Luke Thomas and drilling home a confident finish.

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott played the full 90 minutes and ended on the winning side on his under-21 debut.

Lee Carsley's side stay second in the table, three points behind the Czech Republic, but have two games in hand and travel to Albania on Tuesday.