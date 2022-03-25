Euro Under-21 Qualifying
England U21England U214Andorra U21Andorra U211

England U21s 4-1 Andorra U21s: Goals for Balogun, Ramsey, Gibbs-White & Gordon

Anthony Gordon
Anthony Gordon scored England's fourth goal at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium

Anthony Gordon scored a sensational volley as England maintained their unbeaten record in qualifying for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship with a routine victory over Andorra.

Everton midfielder Gordon superbly struck England's fourth goal from Valentino Livramento's deep cross.

Folarin Balogun had flicked in the opening goal after just six minutes.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey scored from distance and Morgan Gibbs-White tapped in for their first under-21 goals.

Albert Rosas scored a superb consolation at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium for winless Andorra's first goal in qualifying.

He nicked the ball off Livramento and ran clear from the halfway line, before cutting past Luke Thomas and drilling home a confident finish.

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott played the full 90 minutes and ended on the winning side on his under-21 debut.

Lee Carsley's side stay second in the table, three points behind the Czech Republic, but have two games in hand and travel to Albania on Tuesday.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bursik
  • 21Livramento
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 4Colwill
  • 3Thomas
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forJonesat 62'minutes
  • 6Doyle
  • 8J RamseySubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 82'minutes
  • 7Elliott
  • 9Balogun
  • 20MaduekeSubstituted forGordonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Gordon
  • 12Spence
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Johnson
  • 17Jones
  • 18Garner
  • 19Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 22Rushworth
  • 23Lewis-Potter

Andorra U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rodríguez
  • 2AlonsoSubstituted forRuizat 88'minutes
  • 5CuiñasBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRodriguesat 72'minutes
  • 10Vales
  • 17Costa GomesBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBellidoat 37'minutes
  • 7Pubill dos SantosSubstituted forRocaat 72'minutes
  • 14Babot
  • 6GuillénBooked at 81mins
  • 23Remolins
  • 11Rosas UbachSubstituted forSilvaat 88'minutes
  • 9Fernández

Substitutes

  • 3Silva
  • 4Bellido
  • 8Bienert
  • 13Rabelo
  • 15Rodrigues
  • 16Ruiz
  • 19Solá García
  • 20Roca
  • 21Romá
Referee:
Jasmin Sabotic

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamAndorra U21
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home25
Away5
Shots on Target
Home11
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England U21 4, Andorra U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England U21 4, Andorra U21 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Taylor Harwood-Bellis tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra U21. Pau Silva replaces Albert Rosas Ubach.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra U21. Kilian Ruiz replaces Álex Alonso.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angel Gomes (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Pau Babot (Andorra U21).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Curtis Jones (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Doyle (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Angel Gomes replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  12. Booking

    Joel Guillén (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joel Guillén (Andorra U21).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! England U21 4, Andorra U21 1. Anthony Gordon (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valentino Livramento with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Izan Fernández (Andorra U21).

  18. Post update

    Luke Thomas (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Izan Fernández (Andorra U21).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Doyle (England U21).

