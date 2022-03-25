Match ends, France 2, Côte d'Ivoire 1.
Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is just five goals away from surpassing Thierry Henry's all-time record for France after scoring in the win over the Ivory Coast.
Giroud, 35, headed in from AC Milan team-mate Theo Hernandez's cross to take his tally to 47 for the world champions in Marseille.
Henry netted 51 times for Les Bleus.
Gunners forward Nicolas Pepe scored the opener for the African side, but Aurelien Tchouameni won it late on.
Monaco midfielder Tchouameni rose highest to power home a header from Matteo Guendouzi's corner in the 93rd minute.
Giroud's goal, meanwhile, was also the 19th consecutive game in which France had scored, netting 42 times in the process.
Didier Deschamps' men host South Africa in a friendly on Tuesday, while Ivory Coast, who have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, travel to play England at Wembley on the same day.
Line-ups
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lloris
- 5Koundé
- 4VaraneSubstituted forSalibaat 58'minutes
- 21Hernández
- 11ComanSubstituted forClaussat 88'minutes
- 8Tchouaméni
- 6PogbaSubstituted forRabiotat 88'minutes
- 22Hernández
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forGuendouziat 75'minutes
- 12NkunkuSubstituted forBen Yedderat 75'minutes
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 2Saliba
- 3Kimpembe
- 10Mbappé
- 14Rabiot
- 15Clauss
- 16Maignan
- 17Guendouzi
- 18Digne
- 19Ben Yedder
- 20Diaby
- 23Areola
Ivory Coast
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Sangaré
- 17Aurier
- 21BaillySubstituted forKossounouat 68'minutes
- 6Boly
- 3Konan
- 18SangaréSubstituted forAkouokouat 76'minutes
- 4SeriBooked at 7mins
- 8Kessié
- 19PépéSubstituted forCornetat 84'minutes
- 22HallerSubstituted forKonatéat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9ZahaSubstituted forGradelat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cissé
- 5Agbadou
- 7Kossounou
- 10Kouassi
- 11Cornet
- 12Coulibaly
- 14Kamara
- 15Gradel
- 16Koné
- 20Akouokou
- 25Konaté
- 27Deli
- Referee:
- Vitor Jorge Fernandes Ferreira
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 2, Côte d'Ivoire 1.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Côte d'Ivoire 1. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mattéo Guendouzi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Post update
Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Clauss (France).
Booking
Karim Konaté (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Karim Konaté (Côte d'Ivoire).
Post update
Jules Koundé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Adrien Rabiot replaces Paul Pogba.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Jonathan Clauss replaces Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Offside, France. Mattéo Guendouzi tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Willy Boly (Côte d'Ivoire).
Post update
Hugo Lloris (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (France).
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Maxwel Cornet replaces Nicolas Pépé.
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Karim Konaté replaces Sébastien Haller.
Substitution
Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Max-Alain Gradel replaces Wilfried Zaha.
