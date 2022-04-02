Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth36209759312869
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton381891156421463
5Sheff Utd3817101152401261
6Blackburn3917101249391061
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8QPR38178135448659
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall381512113936357
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom381412124236654
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Stoke381310154844449
16Swansea37139154152-1148
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City39128194969-2044
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading38116214473-2933
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Peterborough3868243276-4426
24Derby391113153845-725
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport