Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v AFC Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan38257667343382
2Rotherham39248764253980
3MK Dons392210764382676
4Plymouth402281066402674
5Oxford Utd392091074492569
6Sheff Wed391912864422269
7Sunderland3919101066481867
8Wycombe391812962471566
9Ipswich4017131059401964
10Portsmouth3816111153391459
11Bolton401771660501058
12Cheltenham401214145667-1150
13Accrington39148174865-1750
14Charlton39147184649-349
15Shrewsbury401212164137448
16Cambridge391212154759-1248
17Burton39138184860-1247
18Lincoln City39119194352-942
19Gillingham40813193160-2937
20Fleetwood38713185067-1734
21Wimbledon39615184062-2233
22Morecambe39711214779-3232
23Doncaster4086262874-4630
24Crewe3967263071-4125
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC