Close menu
League One
WiganWigan Athletic12:30BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • WiganWigan Athletic12:30BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • IpswichIpswich Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00BurtonBurton Albion
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham39248764253980
2Wigan37247666343279
3MK Dons392210764382676
4Plymouth402281066402674
5Oxford Utd392091074492569
6Sheff Wed391912864422269
7Sunderland3919101066481867
8Wycombe391812962471566
9Ipswich4017131059401964
10Portsmouth3816111153391459
11Bolton391771560491158
12Cheltenham401214145667-1150
13Accrington39148174865-1750
14Charlton39147184649-349
15Shrewsbury401212164137448
16Cambridge391212154759-1248
17Burton39138184860-1247
18Lincoln City39119194352-942
19Gillingham40813193160-2937
20Fleetwood38713185067-1734
21Wimbledon39615184062-2233
22Morecambe39711214779-3232
23Doncaster4086262874-4630
24Crewe3967263071-4125
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC