Rochdale v Swindon Town

RochdaleRochdale15:00SwindonSwindon Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|37
|20
|12
|5
|66
|32
|34
|72
|2
|Exeter
|38
|18
|14
|6
|56
|36
|20
|68
|3
|Northampton
|39
|19
|9
|11
|47
|33
|14
|66
|4
|Port Vale
|38
|17
|12
|9
|57
|36
|21
|63
|5
|Newport
|39
|17
|12
|10
|62
|49
|13
|63
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|39
|18
|9
|12
|53
|43
|10
|63
|7
|Tranmere
|39
|18
|9
|12
|44
|34
|10
|63
|8
|Mansfield
|37
|18
|9
|10
|52
|43
|9
|63
|9
|Swindon
|38
|17
|10
|11
|62
|48
|14
|61
|10
|Sutton United
|39
|17
|10
|12
|58
|46
|12
|61
|11
|Salford
|38
|16
|11
|11
|48
|35
|13
|59
|12
|Hartlepool
|39
|14
|10
|15
|41
|52
|-11
|52
|13
|Crawley
|39
|14
|9
|16
|49
|55
|-6
|51
|14
|Bradford
|39
|11
|14
|14
|43
|47
|-4
|47
|15
|Harrogate
|39
|12
|11
|16
|56
|61
|-5
|47
|16
|Walsall
|39
|12
|11
|16
|42
|51
|-9
|47
|17
|Leyton Orient
|39
|10
|16
|13
|51
|40
|11
|46
|18
|Carlisle
|39
|12
|10
|17
|34
|52
|-18
|46
|19
|Rochdale
|39
|9
|16
|14
|43
|51
|-8
|43
|20
|Colchester
|39
|10
|12
|17
|37
|52
|-15
|42
|21
|Barrow
|38
|8
|13
|17
|33
|45
|-12
|37
|22
|Oldham
|39
|8
|10
|21
|39
|61
|-22
|34
|23
|Stevenage
|38
|7
|13
|18
|34
|60
|-26
|34
|24
|Scunthorpe
|39
|4
|12
|23
|26
|71
|-45
|24
