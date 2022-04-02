Last updated on .From the section Football

Khadija Shaw scored her fourth Women's Super League goal of the season

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham.

Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes.

Khadija Shaw sealed another City win with a simple second-half header.

With four WSL games left, only goal difference keeps them in fourth, behind United and the Champions League spots.

As Taylor approaches his second anniversary in the City dugout in May, this 50th win in charge looked a formality in the opening quarter.

Hayley Raso rounded Arnold inside two minutes but got closed out, and Shaw really should have scored when she was slid through seconds later but Mackenzie Arnold smothered brilliantly.

Stanway has a fine record of seven goals in nine appearances against West Ham, and her coolly-taken finish gave City the lead their play deserved.

The Hammers, though, can be stubborn opponents under coach Olli Harder - they beat City in the reverse fixture - and they dug in, albeit benefiting from some City wastefulness and an excellent display from goalkeeper Arnold.

They briefly threatened, with Claudia Walker heading over and then denying her own team a golden opportunity by touching the ball when offside instead of leaving it to team-mate Adriana Leon to run through on goal.

For City, Shaw finally made it comfortable in the second half with the easiest of headers from Caroline Weir's corner, and it is now more than eight hours since they last conceded.

These two sides face each other again in their next fixture, contesting one of the FA Women's Cup semi-finals on Saturday, 16 April, with the match live on BBC One (12:30, BST).