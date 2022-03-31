Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Both Brighton and Norwich have lost their previous six Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter expects Robert Sanchez and Tariq Lamptey to be available despite both withdrawing from international duty.

The Seagulls will assess Alexis Mac Allister, who was forced off by a bad tackle in Argentina's draw in Ecuador.

Adam Lallana is back in training but not ready to play, while Adam Webster and Moises Caicedo are also ruled out.

Norwich are without Ozan Kabak, who suffered a potentially serious hamstring injury playing for Turkey.

The Canaries will monitor Josh Sargent's ankle problem.

This game comes too soon for Brandon Williams, while Max Aarons is likely to miss out after suffering a hamstring issue against Leeds.

Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley are back in contention after missing the defeat at Elland Road, while Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Canaries had a bounce under Dean Smith in January but they have lost their past six games and we pretty much know where they will be playing next season, even if it is not mathematically certain yet.

Brighton's current form is actually just as bad - they have lost six in a row too - and only scored once during that run.

This is Norwich they are playing, though. If the Seagulls are going to break their scoring hoodoo then they will do it at home, against the bottom side.

I am actually tipping them to score twice on Saturday, which might sound unlikely, but if Norwich go 1-0 down they have to go for it and that would increase Brighton's chances of getting another one. Well, that's my theory anyway!

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v actor Jim Piddock

The only team to have played more matches in a particular month without winning are Hull City (16 games in May)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have failed to score in all three of their Premier League meetings with Brighton, losing two of those fixtures.

The Canaries have lost their last two games at the Amex Stadium, conceding seven goals and scoring none. Prior to that, they had won four successive league matches away to Brighton.

This will be the third match in Premier League history between two sides who came into the fixture having lost six or more consecutive top-flight games. It also happened last season, when Sheffield United drew 1-1 with Fulham.

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls have lost their previous six top-flight matches, scoring just once in that run.

They have not lost seven consecutive league games since a 12-match streak in the second tier in 2002.

Graham Potter's side have been beaten in each of their last four home league fixtures, conceding nine unanswered goals - it equals the club's longest losing streak at home in the top flight (set in October and November 1980).

The Sussex club have won only one of their last 12 Premier League home games (D5, L6) - a 2-0 victory against Brentford on Boxing Day.

Neal Maupay is one short of becoming Brighton's outright top scorer in the Premier League. His current total of 26 matches Glenn Murray's haul for the Seagulls.

Norwich City

Norwich are the first Premier League club to lose six consecutive fixtures on three separate occasions within a single season.

The Canaries have scored 18 Premier League goals this term, fewer than any other side.

Their expected goals total (27), shots-per-game rate (9.8) and shot conversion rate (6.3%) are also league lows.

The Norfolk side have conceded a league-high 16 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season.

