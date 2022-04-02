Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Wealdstone

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport35254674294579
2Wrexham34208665362968
3Chesterfield361813561352667
4Halifax34206851282366
5Solihull Moors341810662382464
6Notts County351710861421961
7Grimsby351851251341759
8Boreham Wood321610640241658
9Dag & Red351741462451755
10Bromley33159947371054
11Torquay35158125548753
12Yeovil35139133436-248
13Southend35138143848-1047
14Altrincham36137165456-246
15Woking36134195051-143
16Barnet34118154359-1641
17Wealdstone34109153953-1439
18Maidenhead United35108173859-2138
19Eastleigh35107183656-2037
20Aldershot3487193358-2531
21King's Lynn3566233465-3124
22Weymouth3557233269-3722
23Dover3415282882-54-4
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC