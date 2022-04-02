Close menu
Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Airdrieonians



Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Smith
  • 17Steele
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 2Watson
  • 12Mercer
  • 14Millar
  • 11Swanson
  • 20Blair
  • 6Pollock
  • 22Connell

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Walls
  • 15Semple
  • 16Healy
  • 18Newton
  • 19Higgins
  • 21Campbell
  • 23MacKenzie

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 4Kerr
  • 24McGill
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Paterson
  • 21Frizzell
  • 8Agnew
  • 10Easton
  • 23McGill
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Ritchie
  • 13Afolabi
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 16Watson
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 25Devenny
Referee:
Colin Steven

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers31199363293466
2Airdrieonians31187655322361
3Montrose311313544271752
4Queen's Park311016546301646
5Falkirk31117134446-240
6Alloa3199134049-936
7Clyde31812113650-1436
8Peterhead3187163848-1031
9Dumbarton3176184063-2327
10East Fife3158182860-3223
View full Scottish League One table

