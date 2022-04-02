Close menu
Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Dumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers31199363293466
2Airdrieonians31187655322361
3Montrose311313544271752
4Queen's Park311016546301646
5Falkirk31117134446-240
6Alloa3199134049-936
7Clyde31812113650-1436
8Peterhead3187163848-1031
9Dumbarton3176184063-2327
10East Fife3158182860-3223
