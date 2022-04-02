Alloa Athletic v Dumbarton

AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|31
|19
|9
|3
|63
|29
|34
|66
|2
|Airdrieonians
|31
|18
|7
|6
|55
|32
|23
|61
|3
|Montrose
|31
|13
|13
|5
|44
|27
|17
|52
|4
|Queen's Park
|31
|10
|16
|5
|46
|30
|16
|46
|5
|Falkirk
|31
|11
|7
|13
|44
|46
|-2
|40
|6
|Alloa
|31
|9
|9
|13
|40
|49
|-9
|36
|7
|Clyde
|31
|8
|12
|11
|36
|50
|-14
|36
|8
|Peterhead
|31
|8
|7
|16
|38
|48
|-10
|31
|9
|Dumbarton
|31
|7
|6
|18
|40
|63
|-23
|27
|10
|East Fife
|31
|5
|8
|18
|28
|60
|-32
|23