Close menu
Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Venue: Ochilview Park, Scotland

Stenhousemuir v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 20Wilson
  • 15Corbett
  • 25Jamieson
  • 5Crighton
  • 3Yeats
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 14Christie
  • 17Anderson
  • 24Miller
  • 12Lyon
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 2Lyon
  • 4Tapping
  • 7Forbes
  • 11Brown
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 19Graham
  • 21Smith

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 6Hooper
  • 5Douglas
  • 3Lowdon
  • 7Wallace
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Hunter
  • 11Johnston
  • 10Goss
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Fleming
  • 15Steele
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Swinglehurst
  • 18Garrity
  • 19Clark
  • 20Anderson
  • 21McCartney
Referee:
Dan McFarlane

Top Stories