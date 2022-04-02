Stenhousemuir v Annan Athletic

StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 20Wilson
- 15Corbett
- 25Jamieson
- 5Crighton
- 3Yeats
- 6Wedderburn
- 14Christie
- 17Anderson
- 24Miller
- 12Lyon
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 2Lyon
- 4Tapping
- 7Forbes
- 11Brown
- 16O'Reilly
- 19Graham
- 21Smith
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 6Hooper
- 5Douglas
- 3Lowdon
- 7Wallace
- 4Moxon
- 8Hunter
- 11Johnston
- 10Goss
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Fleming
- 15Steele
- 16Docherty
- 17Swinglehurst
- 18Garrity
- 19Clark
- 20Anderson
- 21McCartney
- Referee:
- Dan McFarlane