Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic has dismissed transfer speculation surrounding his future, the 26-year-old Croat saying he is loving his first season with the Scottish Premiership leaders and avoiding questions about reports linking him with Premier League clubs such as Leicester City. (The National) external-link

Jamie Walker is open to staying with Heart of Midlothian or Bradford City, where he is currently on loan from the Premiership club, or moving to another team in England's League One as the 28-year-old winger considers his future and with his current contract ending this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Livingston hope to bring 23-year-old former North Macedonia Under-21 defender Filip Trajanovski, who has been without a club since leaving Skopje in January, to Scotland on trial with a view to signing him for next season. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are battling it out to sign Rangers' 16-year-old Scottish striker, Rory Wilson. (Daily Star) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has vowed that his Scottish Premiership leaders will go on the attack against reigning champions Rangers at Ibrox in their head-to-head to be crowned champions. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, the 21-year-old who had previously played for England Under-21s, says he realised he wanted to switch to his mother's Denmark when he cheered their opening goal against the English in last summer's Euro 2020 semi-final. (bold.dk) external-link

Veteran midfielder Steven Davis, who has been sidelined recently for Rangers, came off the bench to score as Northern Ireland's late surge secured a 3-1 friendly win over Luxumbourg on Friday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey made his Nigeria debut as he came off the bench after 74 minute in their 0-0 draw with Ghana, while club-mate Leon Balogun played the full 90 minutes and there was surprise when midfielder Joe Aribo was substituted in the second half. (Daily Record) external-link

Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda got his international career off to the perfect start as the 24-year-old scored in Zambia's 3-1 win over Congo. (The Courier) external-link

Queen of the South striker Niyah Jospeh is trying to get a Dominican passport, courtesy of his grandfather, so the 20-year-old can play for the Caribbean island. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has predicted that Scotland's golden generation of outstanding young players, Billy Gilmour, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, are capable of spearheading the country's qualification for the next four major tournament finals. (The Herald) external-link

Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek, who won a controversial late penalty at Hampden on Thursday to score the equaliser against Scotland, complained that referee Robert Hennessy was not hard enough on the hosts' roughhouse tactics and claimed it has left him an injury doubt for Tuesday's World Cup play-off final against Sweden. (Daily Record) external-link

Ukraine striker Artem Besedin believes his side will be able to face Scotland, despite the war in his country, in the World Cup semi-final play-off rescheduled for June - and believes his team will "100%" reach the final away to Wales. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland striker Che Adams says that, after seven games unbeaten, his in-form side believe they can beat any nation. (Press & Journal) external-link

Wales midfielder Gareth Bale says the noise from the home fans in their World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria was the best he had ever experienced and suggests that, whether they face Scotland or Ukraine in the final, the visitors will find the atmosphere intimidating. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hibernian owner Rob Gordon wants to use Sevilla, who have finished fourth three times in five seasons in La Liga and won the Europa League four times since 2014, as the blueprint for success at Easter Road. (The Herald) external-link

Dundee managing director John Nelms has come under yet more fan scrutiny after the release of a glitzy video unveiling plans for the club's new stadium complex, with Dee4Life, also known as the Dundee FC Supporters Society, raising 16 questions over the plans to move from Dens Park to Camperdown. (The Courier) external-link