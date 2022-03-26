Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Guernsey FC defender Frank Tobin gave away the penalty that proved costly for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says "soft goals" are costing his side as their winless run extended to four games after a 1-1 draw with Colliers Wood United.

Lorne Bickley's 31st-minute header from Francis Lekimamati's cross put the Bulls ahead.

But a 52nd-minute penalty after a foul by Frank Tobin saw Colliers Wood level before Bulls' Jake Prince hit the post.

The draw sees Jersey drop to fifth in Combined Counties Premier South.

The islanders have lost two and drawn two of their last four games - the worst-ever run of results since the club was formed in 2019.

"I felt at half-time we were pretty much in control, I don't they had too many clear chances," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've given them a goal and that seems to be the way it's going at the moment. We're giving teams soft goals and it's just costing us.

"We're not able to capitalise on our chances and we're letting teams back in, which is something we've got to learn quickly."