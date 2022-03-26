Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts have been crowned Scottish League 2 champions and secured promotion in their first season in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Ukrainian midfielder Max Kucheriavyi headed the late winner as Kevin Thomson's side beat Stenhousemuir 1-0.

Kelty manager Kevin Thomson tells BBC Scotland: "It's a wonderful afternoon for the club and the town.

"We'll enjoy it with a wee glass of wine. I want all the staff behind the scenes to get the plaudits for this."

Second-top Annan Athletic had to match Kelty's score to delay their celebrations, but Albion Rovers defeated their hosts 4-2.

It means the Fife side, who were promoted after winning the Lowland League last season before defeating Brechin City in a play-off, have an 18-point lead with only five games remaining.

"We've demanded the group were fully focused week-in-week-out, which isn't always easy when these boys have jobs during the week," Thomson says.

Kelty had gone into the game having been held to two goalless draws and it was not until six minutes from the final whistle that they managed to breach fifth-top Stenhousemuir.

It was fitting that the winner came from Kucheriavyi, the 19-year-old midfielder on loan from St Johnstone scoring his first goal for Kelty amid concerns for family and friends in his war-torn homeland.

Annan needed a fifth consecutive victory, but drives from midfield duo Blair Malcolm and Scott Roberts had Rovers in control within 31 minutes.

Striker Tommy Goss headed in for Annan on the stroke of half-time and midfielder Tony Wallace shot the home side level after 68 minutes.

However, centre-half Sean Fagan and striker Kieran Dolan fired two more goals in the final five minutes as Rovers extended their unbeaten run to four games.

Despite losing to Kelty, Stenhousemuir remain only two points behind fourth-top Edinburgh City after the capital side had a miserable first game under new interim manager Alan Maybury.

A Josh Peters drive and free-kick from strike partner Kane Hester had Elgin City ahead after 17 minutes and the visitors had Michael Travis sent off three minutes later from a second yellow card, while fellow defender Callum Crane followed for his second booking a minute from time.

Third-top Forfar Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cowdenbeath, with winger Samuel Ompreon firing the bottom side into the lead on the stroke of half-time and striker Scott Shepherd replying with 13 minutes remaining.

Right-back Aaron Dunsmore fired Stirling Albion's 65th-minute winner at home to Stranraer.