Fraser Fyvie netted in the third minute of stoppage time to give Scottish League One leaders Cove Rangers a dramatic 1-1 draw against closest challengers Airdrie.

Cove - now 21 league games unbeaten - stay five points clear.

Owen Coyle began his Queen's Park reign with a 1-0 home victory over Clyde.

Alloa Athletic won 3-0 at bottom club East Fife, third-place Montrose were held 0-0 at second-bottom Dumbarton, and Peterhead edged out Falkirk 1-0.

In the top-of-of-the-table clash at Airdrie, Gabby McGill opened the scoring in the second minute as he turned home from close range.

But Paul Hartley's snatched a point in the final seconds when Fyvie crashed in a 25-yard volley.

Queen's Park head coach Coyle, who was appointed on Friday, made a winning start thanks to Bob McHugh's second half-strike after Clyde goalkeeper Joshua Bradley-Hurst spilled a free-kick.

The home side, now six points clear in fourth place, held on after Peter Grant was red carded for a second booking 15 minutes from time.

East Fife are four points adrift at the bottom were beaten by three Alloa goals in 16 second-half minutes. Kevin Cawley put the away side in front before Stefan Scougall added a penalty and Euan Henderson rounded off the win.

Despite taking a point at home to Montrose, Dumbarton are now four points below Peterhead, who won their first game in five.

Jack Brown's first goal for the cub was enough to see off Falkirk, who had Jamie Wilson was sent off in the 93rd minute.