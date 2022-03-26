International Friendlies
SpainSpain0AlbaniaAlbania0

Spain v Albania

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Raya
  • 20Carvajal Ramos
  • 3García Martret
  • 4Francisco Torres
  • 17Alonso Mendoza
  • 9Páez Gavira
  • 16Rodri
  • 10González López
  • 11Torres García
  • 7Morata Martín
  • 22Sarabia García

Substitutes

  • 1Lynch Sánchez
  • 2Azpilicueta Tanco
  • 5Soler Barragán
  • 6Llorente
  • 8Koke
  • 12Guillamón Sanmartín
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Alba Ramos
  • 19Pino Santos
  • 21Olmo Carvajal
  • 23Simón Mendibil

Albania

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Berisha
  • 2Balliu
  • 18Ismajli
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 6DjimsitiBooked at 44mins
  • 4Hysaj
  • 7Bare
  • 8Gjasula
  • 13Laçi
  • 9Broja
  • 16Cikalleshi

Substitutes

  • 3Lenjani
  • 5Hoxhallari
  • 10Manaj
  • 11Uzuni
  • 12Kastrati
  • 14Prenga
  • 17Çekiçi
  • 19Asllani
  • 20Ramadani
  • 21Roshi
  • 22Vrioni
  • 23Strakosha
Referee:
Trustin Farrugia Cann

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home10
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keidi Bare (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Morata with a headed pass.

  3. Post update

    Pedri (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).

  5. Post update

    Eric García (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Keidi Bare.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodri (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Spain 0, Albania 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Spain 0, Albania 0.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Marcos Alonso is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  14. Booking

    Berat Djimsiti (Albania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).

  17. Post update

    Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).

  19. Post update

    Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Qazim Laçi (Albania).

