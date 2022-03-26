Spain v Albania

Attempt missed. Keidi Bare (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Raya
- 20Carvajal Ramos
- 3García Martret
- 4Francisco Torres
- 17Alonso Mendoza
- 9Páez Gavira
- 16Rodri
- 10González López
- 11Torres García
- 7Morata Martín
- 22Sarabia García
Substitutes
- 1Lynch Sánchez
- 2Azpilicueta Tanco
- 5Soler Barragán
- 6Llorente
- 8Koke
- 12Guillamón Sanmartín
- 14Laporte
- 18Alba Ramos
- 19Pino Santos
- 21Olmo Carvajal
- 23Simón Mendibil
Albania
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Berisha
- 2Balliu
- 18Ismajli
- 15Kumbulla
- 6DjimsitiBooked at 44mins
- 4Hysaj
- 7Bare
- 8Gjasula
- 13Laçi
- 9Broja
- 16Cikalleshi
Substitutes
- 3Lenjani
- 5Hoxhallari
- 10Manaj
- 11Uzuni
- 12Kastrati
- 14Prenga
- 17Çekiçi
- 19Asllani
- 20Ramadani
- 21Roshi
- 22Vrioni
- 23Strakosha
- Referee:
- Trustin Farrugia Cann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Morata with a headed pass.
Pedri (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).
Eric García (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania).
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Keidi Bare.
Attempt blocked. Rodri (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferran Torres.
Attempt saved. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Spain 0, Albania 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Spain 0, Albania 0.
Offside, Spain. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Marcos Alonso is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Berat Djimsiti (Albania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).
Ferran Torres (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Qazim Laçi (Albania).
