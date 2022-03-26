Germany v Israel

Foul by Julian Weigl (Germany).
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22ter Stegen
- 5Kehrer
- 16Tah
- 23Schlotterbeck
- 3Raum
- 15Weigl
- 21Gündogan
- 7Draxler
- 11Havertz
- 14Musiala
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 1Neuer
- 2Rüdiger
- 4Ginter
- 6Stach
- 8Nmecha
- 10Brandt
- 12Trapp
- 13Müller
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Henrichs
- 19Sané
- 20Günter
Israel
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Marciano
- 2Dasa
- 4Bitton
- 13Goldberg
- 12Menachem
- 6Avraham
- 8Peretz
- 16Abu Fani
- 11Solomon
- 10Dabbur
- 15Baribo
Substitutes
- 1Nitzan
- 3Glazer
- 5Baltaxa
- 7Safouri
- 9Haziza
- 14Cohen
- 17Kandil
- 19Kanichowsky
- 20Abu Abaid
- 21David
- 22Davidzada
- 23Glazer
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Mohammad Abu Fani (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Raum.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nir Bitton.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Eli Dasa.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Post update
Munas Dabbur (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
