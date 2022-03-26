International Friendlies
GermanyGermany0IsraelIsrael0

Germany v Israel

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 5Kehrer
  • 16Tah
  • 23Schlotterbeck
  • 3Raum
  • 15Weigl
  • 21Gündogan
  • 7Draxler
  • 11Havertz
  • 14Musiala
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Neuer
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 4Ginter
  • 6Stach
  • 8Nmecha
  • 10Brandt
  • 12Trapp
  • 13Müller
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Henrichs
  • 19Sané
  • 20Günter

Israel

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Marciano
  • 2Dasa
  • 4Bitton
  • 13Goldberg
  • 12Menachem
  • 6Avraham
  • 8Peretz
  • 16Abu Fani
  • 11Solomon
  • 10Dabbur
  • 15Baribo

Substitutes

  • 1Nitzan
  • 3Glazer
  • 5Baltaxa
  • 7Safouri
  • 9Haziza
  • 14Cohen
  • 17Kandil
  • 19Kanichowsky
  • 20Abu Abaid
  • 21David
  • 22Davidzada
  • 23Glazer
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamIsrael
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Julian Weigl (Germany).

  2. Post update

    Mohammad Abu Fani (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Raum.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Eli Dasa.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

  8. Post update

    Munas Dabbur (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th March 2022

