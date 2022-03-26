Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Ogbene claimed a goal and an assist to help the Republic avoid defeat against Belgium in Dublin

Earning a draw with the world's top-ranked team Belgium shows how far the Republic of Ireland have progressed in the past year, says Chiedozie Ogbene.

In March 2021, the Republic were lambasted after a home defeat by Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying.

But on Saturday they extended their unbeaten run to seven games after drawing 2-2 with Belgium in Dublin.

"The easiest thing would have been to sit back and accept defeat, but we didn't," winger Ogbene told Sky Sports.

"We showed character and determination. It took a lot out of us to get something from the game, but they are the world number one and we matched them.

"That's how far we've come in the last 12 months. We want to be up there with the best and this is what we're trying to create - we're trying to create something special."

Rotherham's Ogbene, the first Africa-born player capped by the Republic at senior level, starred for Stephen Kenny's side once again.

Having brought the hosts back into the game with a deflected acrobatic effort in the first half, it was the 24-year-old's run and cross that teed up Alan Browne to make it 2-2 four minutes from time.

Belgium, who were without star players such as Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, dominated the opening 30 minutes with Michy Batshuayi opening the scoring early on, and Ogbene admitted the Republic needed time to "suss out" their opponents.

"It was difficult because we set up to match them but they had midfielders dropping deep, so we took some time to suss them out and rectify the problem," added Ogbene, who has three goals in six caps.

"In the second half we did what we needed to do. We gave away a set-piece, which we are disappointed about, but credit to the boys for not giving up and going until the last minute.

"You could see in the last five minutes how high we were pressing, that's the kind of style we want - high intensity and high energy.

"We've worked hard to get here and we want to match everyone. We can't worry too much about the opposition - that's out of our control - but hard work will get you something in this business."

Stephen Kenny says the Republic's home draws against Portugal, Serbia and Belgium in recent months have shown his side's "quality and togetherness"

The defeat by Luxembourg a year ago put Kenny under severe pressure, and while the Republic failed to secure World Cup qualification, the Dubliner has overseen an upturn in form with just one loss - to Portugal - in 11 games.

Asked if he senses momentum within his squad, Kenny told Sky: "I'll put some perspective on it.

"When I took over and we played the [Euro 2020] play-off semi-final against Slovakia, we were outstanding, dominated possession but lost on penalties.

"For the next two camps we were minus 10 players in each camp for Covid-related incidents, so you have to have perspective on that, we can't carry that.

"We couldn't at that time but because we've put 15 players in who have come through our own system - we have a squad with competition for places.

"We've shown against Portugal, Serbia and now Belgium that we have quality and togetherness. We just need to continue to improve.

"We're still missing players like Enda Stevens, Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Gavin Bazunu, so some of the other players have come in and done really well and we need to continue with that."