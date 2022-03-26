Max Kucheriavyi's header gives Kelty Hearts a 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir and the League 2 title

Kelty Hearts midfielder Max Kucheriavyi's daily phone call to his parents in war-torn Ukraine had extra poignancy on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old had just experienced the biggest moment of his young career - scoring the title-clinching goal to send Kelty up from Scottish League 2 in their debut Scottish Professional Football League season.

And, as the celebrations got into full swing at a bouncing and sun-drenched New Central Park, Kucheriavyi's thoughts soon turned to his loved ones.

"I will phone my parents, have a long chat with them and enjoy the celebrations with the boys," he told BBC Scotland.

"All my family is back home [in Ukraine]. They had to leave Kyiv, but now they are in a safer place. At least they are safe and can keep in touch with me.

"I phone them every day just checking up how they are. I'm very proud of them and hope they're just as proud of me."

Kucheriavyi has found football a release from the mental torture of worrying for loved ones amid Russia's invasion of his homeland.

The teenager, who joined St Johnstone from hometown club DYuSSh-15 Kyiv in January 2021, moved to Kelty on loan from the Premiership club last month, three days after Ukraine came under attack.

"It's been a very, very hard month for me mentally," he said. "I just try to focus on football as much as possible - it was the only thing that helped me stop scrolling the news on my phone.

"I just try to enjoy every second of football. It's very good just to play, train and try to forget everything. Do what I love."

His first senior goal, in his seventh outing for Kelty, will be a moment to cherish for the rest of his career.

Manager Kevin Thomson paid tribute to the youngster's strength of character off the pitch - and "X-Factor" on it.

"He's obviously got family over in Ukraine and we've had to talk to St Johnstone to see what the message is from them so we can follow that, because ultimately he's their player," Thomson added.

"What a diamond of a boy. I never knew he could header the ball the way he headed it today, right enough. We're delighted with him, a really top young boy."