Rangers have won the past four home meetings with Celtic, including a Scottish Cup victory

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue : Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off : 12:00 BST Coverage : Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, highlightson BBC Scotland from 19:15

Rangers "will never give up or stop fighting", says Ryan Jack as the champions aim to reel in Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

With seven fixtures remaining, Celtic are three points clear and 14 goals better off.

With a derby to come at Celtic Park after the split, Jack knows the importance of three points against their city rivals at Ibrox on Sunday.

"We have to leave everything on the pitch," said the midfielder.

"The main objective throughout the season is that we will never give up or stop fighting. We want to win the game and will do everything we can to send the fans home happy.

"We'll have the full stadium behind us pushing us all the way and for us as players it's important that we start the game properly and use the crowd to our advantage and get them right behind us."

Postecoglou keen on more away fans

Sunday will be the first time there have been two sets of fans inside the stadium for an Old Firm derby since December 2019, albeit Celtic will have just 700 supporters backing them at Ibrox.

Rangers ended the tradition of each club getting an allocation of around 7,500 tickets in 2018 and the pandemic ensured there were no away fans over the past two years.

"When you look at all the derby games around the world, that's what makes them a little bit special, you obviously get some parochial support from both sides," said Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

"It would be great if we can increase that number over the next few years but just to have 700 there will be great for us."

With home fans sure to create a hostile atmosphere, Celtic captain Callum McGregor is stressing the importance of cool heads.

"It's just important to stay calm and remember your principles, the way you want to work and the way that the team functions and do your job for the team," he said.

"You go there and you want to win, you want to win for your supporters, for yourself, for your club, everyone together. I speak about that all the time, we are all as one, everything we do."

Morelos missing for Rangers

Rangers are without striker Alfredo Morelos, who has a thigh injury, but attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey is fit after missing Wales' friendly with Czech Republic.

Celtic will have Kyogo Furuhashi available for the first time since the Japan forward aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day. Tom Rogic is also back after pulling out of the Australia squad with a knock, but winger James Forrest is out.

Rangers won the first derby of the season thanks to a Filip Helander header and have not lost a league match at Ibrox in more than two years.

Celtic then swept to victory in early February, with Reo Hatate netting a double and Liel Abada completing the scoring before half-time.

"We let ourselves down in the last Old Firm game," said Jack. "It wasn't acceptable. Since then, we've been very good in Europe, we've had some slip-ups in the league.

"A lot of boys have been away during the international break, a lot of boys have had time to work hard at the training ground, have meetings and regather thoughts on what the objectives are going forward for the rest of the season.

"It starts on Sunday so hopefully we can go out and get a positive result."

Match stats

Rangers have won each of their past three home league matches against Celtic; they haven't won four home derbies in a row in the league since April 1998.

Celtic last won back-to-back league games against Rangers in September 2018 under Brendan Rodgers (run of three).

Celtic have lost each of their past three visits to Ibrox when Rangers were the title-holders.

This will be Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first home derby as Rangers manager; three of the last four Ibrox managers have lost their first such fixture, the only exception being the last boss Steven Gerrard, who won his first in December 2018.

Rangers remain unbeaten in their past 35 home league matches (W31 D4) since a 1-0 defeat by Hamilton in March 2020.

Celtic are unbeaten in their past 25 league games (W21 D4), including 13 away from home (W11 D2).

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection No players found