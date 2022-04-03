Leicester City Women v Arsenal Women

First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Lambourne
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 12Goodwin
- 3TierneyBooked at 38mins
- 18Barker
- 27O'Brien
- 16Gregory
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 10Devlin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 24Boddy
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 48Harris
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-MoyBooked at 12mins
- 15McCabeBooked at 15mins
- 9Mead
- 13Wälti
- 10Little
- 19Foord
- 11Miedema
- 25Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 14Parris
- 16Maritz
- 18Williams
- 20Boye
- 77Heath
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.
Post update
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kim Little.
Post update
Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Laura Wienroither.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shannon O'Brien.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.
Post update
Attempt saved. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.