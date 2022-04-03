Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1

Leicester City Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Lambourne
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 12Goodwin
  • 3TierneyBooked at 38mins
  • 18Barker
  • 27O'Brien
  • 16Gregory
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 10Devlin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 24Boddy
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 48Harris

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-MoyBooked at 12mins
  • 15McCabeBooked at 15mins
  • 9Mead
  • 13Wälti
  • 10Little
  • 19Foord
  • 11Miedema
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 14Parris
  • 16Maritz
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye
  • 77Heath
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home1
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Arsenal Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kim Little.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

  6. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City Women. Conceded by Laura Wienroither.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shannon O'Brien.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  16. Post update

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women18134146103643
2Chelsea Women1713224774041
3Man Utd Women19106339182136
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women198292026-626
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1940151444-3012
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

