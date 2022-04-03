Chelsea Women v Reading Women

Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Musovic
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 16Eriksson
- 7Carter
- 17Fleming
- 5Ingle
- 22Cuthbert
- 11Reiten
- 9England
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 18Mjelde
- 21Charles
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- 35Thompson
Reading Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 11Harding
- 5Evans
- 14Cooper
- 28Woodham
- 12Harries
- 9Eikeland
- 4Peplow
- 6Rose
- 23Rowe
Substitutes
- 10Dowie
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 37Primmer
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Deanna Cooper tries a through ball, but Deanne Rose is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.