The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Chelsea Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 16Eriksson
  • 7Carter
  • 17Fleming
  • 5Ingle
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 11Reiten
  • 9England
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 18Mjelde
  • 21Charles
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
  • 35Thompson

Reading Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 11Harding
  • 5Evans
  • 14Cooper
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 9Eikeland
  • 4Peplow
  • 6Rose
  • 23Rowe

Substitutes

  • 10Dowie
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 37Primmer
  • 51Troelsgaard
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bethany England.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Deanna Cooper tries a through ball, but Deanne Rose is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).

  17. Post update

    Deanne Rose (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women18134150104043
2Chelsea Women1813324774042
3Man Utd Women19115340182238
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women178451913628
6Brighton Women1981102027-725
7Reading Women197482029-925
8West Ham Women196672127-624
9Aston Villa Women1962111332-1920
10Everton Women1953111535-2018
11Leicester City Women1940151448-3412
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

