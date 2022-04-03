Manchester United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdottir
- 12Ladd
- 17Batlle Pascual
- 6Blundell
- 14Groenen
- 10Zelem
- 11Galton
- 7Toone
- 23Russo
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Brighton Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 40Startup
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 17KullbergSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
- 19SimpkinsSubstituted forBanceat 53'minutes
- 2KoivistoBooked at 34mins
- 7Whelan
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 3Gibbons
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 8Connolly
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 16Brazil
- 18Carter
- 24Symonds
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Libby Bance replaces Emily Simpkins.
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly replaces Emma Kullberg.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Attempt saved. Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).
Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Attempt blocked. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo.
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.
Attempt blocked. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.