The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Manchester United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 12Ladd
  • 17Batlle Pascual
  • 6Blundell
  • 14Groenen
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 7Toone
  • 23Russo
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Brighton Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 40Startup
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 17KullbergSubstituted forConnollyat 45'minutes
  • 19SimpkinsSubstituted forBanceat 53'minutes
  • 2KoivistoBooked at 34mins
  • 7Whelan
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 3Gibbons
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 16Brazil
  • 18Carter
  • 24Symonds
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  4. Post update

    Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Libby Bance replaces Emily Simpkins.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Megan Connolly replaces Emma Kullberg.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).

  12. Post update

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessia Russo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Maya Le Tissier.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women18134146103643
2Chelsea Women1713224774041
3Man Utd Women19106339182136
4Man City Women18112539201935
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women198292026-626
7West Ham Women196672127-624
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1953111535-2018
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1940151444-3012
12B'ham City Women1812151143-325
View full The FA Women's Super League table

